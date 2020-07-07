Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Dane County becomes Wisconsin's first with mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin. The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as reported deaths from the coronavirus broke 800 on Tuesday and confirmed cases are increasing. Gov. Tony Evers says he is considering a statewide mask requirement, but doesn't think he has the authority to do that. He called on everyone, particularly young adults, to take the virus seriously. Evers also announced that more than 2 million masks will be sent to public schools.

AP-US-MILWAUKEE-HOSPITAL-SHOOTING-

Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

More uncertainty for international students at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students. The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country. It could result in an untold number of international students, many of whom typically pay higher tuition rates, returning to their home country. There were more than 7,200 students from 134 different countries enrolled at UW-Madison last fall.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-WISCONSIN

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer says the money allowed Vos to keep his workers employed during what she called “uncertain times.” The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-FUNDS-LAWSUIT

States sue US department over virus relief funds for schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California, Michigan and three other states are suing the U.S. Department of Education over pandemic relief funds. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the attorneys general of California and Michigan say the department run by Secretary Betsy DeVos is attempting to take pandemic relief funds away from K-12 public schools and divert them to private schools. Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have joined the lawsuit. They say the department’s interim final rule would allow public schools that charge tuition similar to private colleges to get funds based on the total population they serve. DeVos previously said the funding is meant to support all students.

BEAR RELOCATED

Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUCKS

Bucks close practice facility following COVID-19 testing

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

FATAL SHOOTOUT-WAUKESHA

Waukesha shootout ends when man takes own life, police say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life. Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police. Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children. Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire. Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.