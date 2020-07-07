Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin won't name businesses with multiple COVID-10 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is retreating from its original plans to name businesses and other places where there have been at least two confirmed coronavirus cases after businesses groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea. The department told local health officials in a call that it initially planned to start naming the businesses on its website as early as this week. That prompted blowback from the state chamber of commerce, the Wisconsin Grocers Association and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Health department spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said Tuesday that the agency won't post names online, but they information could still be obtained through open records requests.

AP-US-MILWAUKEE-HOSPITAL-SHOOTING-

Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-WISCONSIN

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer says the money allowed Vos to keep his workers employed during what she called “uncertain times.” The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

BEAR RELOCATED

Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUCKS

Bucks close practice facility following COVID-19 testing

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

FATAL SHOOTOUT-WAUKESHA

Waukesha shootout ends when man takes own life, police say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life. Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police. Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children. Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire. Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CAMPUS SEXUAL ASSAULT-WISCONSIN

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to draft new policies complying with new federal rules bolstering sexual misconduct defendants' rights. Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education. Documents provided to regents, however, indicate the system submitted four new scope statements to Evers and the governor signed off on them June 19, four days after he rejected the initial statement.

MILWAUKEE-SHOOTINGS

Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Joural Sentinel reported. In one of the shootings, four people were injured.