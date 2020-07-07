Individual show tickets to The Grand’s 2020-21 Season go on sale July 7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for individual shows on The Grand Theater’s 2020-21 season go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m.

The Grand’s upcoming season is full of popular touring acts such as Three Dog Night, Blue Man Group, Riverdance, Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, as well as Broadway hits Anastasia and Waitress.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at The Grand, by phone at 715-842-0988, and online at www.grandtheater.org.

2020/21 Season Lineup

Three Dog Night | October 2, 2020

Wynonna & The Big Noise | October 8, 2020

The TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays | November 17, 2020

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie | November 20, 2020

An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone | December 17, 2020

The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza | December 18, 2020

The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh | January 15, 2021

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! | January 22, 2021

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake | January 26, 2021

John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” | February 5, 2021

The World of Musicals | February 9, 2021

Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign | February 18, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show | February 24 & 25, 2021

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul | March 10, 2021

The Four Phantoms | March 19, 2021

Red Hot Chilli Pipers | March 25, 2021

Waitress | March 26 & 27, 2021

Young@Heart Chorus | April 13, 2021

Mark O’Connor Band | April 16, 2021

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles | April 27, 2021

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute | May 6, 2021

Blue Man Group | June 27, 2021

Anastasia | August 17 & 18, 2021

