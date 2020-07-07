Advertisement

Individual show tickets to The Grand’s 2020-21 Season go on sale July 7

The Grand Theater in Wausau, Wisconsin
The Grand Theater in Wausau, Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Eric Zahn
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for individual shows on The Grand Theater’s 2020-21 season go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m.

The Grand’s upcoming season is full of popular touring acts such as Three Dog Night, Blue Man Group, Riverdance, Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, as well as Broadway hits Anastasia and Waitress.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at The Grand, by phone at 715-842-0988, and online at www.grandtheater.org.

2020/21 Season Lineup

Three Dog Night | October 2, 2020

Wynonna & The Big Noise | October 8, 2020

The TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays | November 17, 2020

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie | November 20, 2020

An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone | December 17, 2020

The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza | December 18, 2020

The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh | January 15, 2021

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! | January 22, 2021

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake | January 26, 2021

John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” | February 5, 2021

The World of Musicals | February 9, 2021

Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign | February 18, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show | February 24 & 25, 2021

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul | March 10, 2021

The Four Phantoms | March 19, 2021

Red Hot Chilli Pipers | March 25, 2021

Waitress | March 26 & 27, 2021

Young@Heart Chorus | April 13, 2021

Mark O’Connor Band | April 16, 2021

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles | April 27, 2021

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute | May 6, 2021

Blue Man Group | June 27, 2021

Anastasia | August 17 & 18, 2021

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daycare centers add more deep cleaning during pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to struggle and that includes childcare centers, which have had to make drastic changes to keep everyone safe.

News

American Red Cross releases new guidelines for CPR during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
American Red Cross releases new guidelines for CPR during pandemic

News

Child care facilities undergo deep cleanings to keep your kids safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Child care facilities undergo deep cleanings to keep your kids safe

News

Hot weather causing pavement to buckle on area roads

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hot weather causing pavement to buckle on area roads

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers release 2020 60-game schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers released their 2020 schedule with only 60 games.

News

Reducing your risk for skin cancer as summer heats up

Updated: 1 hours ago
With many more people choosing to spend time outside this summer, it's important to make sure your skin is safe.

News

The dangers of leaving pets in hot, parked cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It’s getting hot outside, and that heat can pose a danger to your pets—especially when they are left inside a parked car. The effects can get serious quick.

News

Keeping your skin safe from the dangerous rays of the sun

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keeping your skin safe from the dangerous rays of the sun

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to begin complying with new federal rules that bolster the rights of sexual misconduct defendants and narrow the range of sexual misconduct that colleges must investigate.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court panel upheld a host of Republican-authored voting restrictions in Wisconsin on Monday, handing conservatives a significant win in a pair of lawsuits just months before residents in the battleground state cast their ballots for president.