Grand Theater tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Individual tickets to the Grand Theater’s upcoming 2020-2021 season go on sale Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, staff will be on-site starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to help assist people who are looking to buy tickets.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at The Grand Theater, by phone at (715) 842-0988, and online.

Some of the big performances this season include Three Dog Night, Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise, The TEN Tenors, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and Blue Man Group. Broadway hits Anastasia and Waitress will also make their Wausau debuts.

In 2019, the Grand Theater had 31 sold-out shows.

2020/21 Season Lineup:

Three Dog Night | October 2, 2020

Wynonna & The Big Noise | October 8, 2020

The TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays | November 17, 2020

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie | November 20, 2020

An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone | December 17, 2020

The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza | December 18, 2020

The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh | January 15, 2021

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! | January 22, 2021

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake | January 26, 2021

John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” | February 5, 2021

The World of Musicals | February 9, 2021

Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign | February 18, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show | February 24 & 25, 2021

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul | March 10, 2021

The Four Phantoms | March 19, 2021

Red Hot Chilli Pipers | March 25, 2021

Waitress | March 26 & 27, 2021

Young@Heart Chorus | April 13, 2021

Mark O’Connor Band | April 16, 2021

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles | April 27, 2021

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute | May 6, 2021

Blue Man Group | June 27, 2021

Anastasia | August 17 & 18, 2021

