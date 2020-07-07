Grand Theater tickets go on sale Tuesday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Individual tickets to the Grand Theater’s upcoming 2020-2021 season go on sale Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, staff will be on-site starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to help assist people who are looking to buy tickets.
Tickets will be available for purchase in person at The Grand Theater, by phone at (715) 842-0988, and online.
Some of the big performances this season include Three Dog Night, Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise, The TEN Tenors, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and Blue Man Group. Broadway hits Anastasia and Waitress will also make their Wausau debuts.
In 2019, the Grand Theater had 31 sold-out shows.
2020/21 Season Lineup:
Three Dog Night | October 2, 2020
Wynonna & The Big Noise | October 8, 2020
The TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays | November 17, 2020
Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie | November 20, 2020
An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone | December 17, 2020
The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza | December 18, 2020
The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh | January 15, 2021
The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! | January 22, 2021
Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake | January 26, 2021
John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” | February 5, 2021
The World of Musicals | February 9, 2021
Portland Cello Project: Purple Reign | February 18, 2021
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show | February 24 & 25, 2021
A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul | March 10, 2021
The Four Phantoms | March 19, 2021
Red Hot Chilli Pipers | March 25, 2021
Waitress | March 26 & 27, 2021
Young@Heart Chorus | April 13, 2021
Mark O’Connor Band | April 16, 2021
RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles | April 27, 2021
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute | May 6, 2021
Blue Man Group | June 27, 2021
Anastasia | August 17 & 18, 2021
