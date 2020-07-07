Advertisement

Free COVID-19 community testing happening this week in Portage County

Testing to take place Wednesday, July 8 in Stevens Point
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in which a nasal swab test will be conducted.

Testing has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. or until tests are no longer available. Drive-up testing will be available at Portage County Health and Human Services, in the back-parking lot, at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point.

Testing is offered to all Portage County and Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older who have been notified that they are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or are demonstrating one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches. No appointment is necessary, and testing is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Generally, test results are known within 48 hours of samples being submitted. Participants will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number and answer screening questions. Participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times. National Guard members will be in uniform and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including gowns, masks, and gloves while conducting tests.

Participants are asked to please have patience, drive with caution, and follow directions. Drivers will be directed to enter the drive thru testing at Portage County HHS from highway HH to Whiting Avenue. Individuals tested will be advised to return directly home and self-isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health.

Each participant will be informed of their results by phone. Ascension Medical Group, Aspirus- Stevens Point Campus, and Marshfield Clinic continue to offer testing opportunities. Other free community testing events can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm

The community-wide testing site at Portage County HHS is being supported by numerous community partners including the Division of Public Health, Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens Point EMS, Portage County Emergency Management, Portage County Facilities Department, and Portage County Highway Department. If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211

