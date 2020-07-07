Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday

Heat index values could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday.
By Mark Holley
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. July of 2020 is starting off like July of 2012. Wausau has hit 90 degrees 3 times so far this July. The "coldest" afternoon high this month was 87 degrees on July 1st. The hot weather pattern will continue on Wednesday and most of Thursday. Air temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s. The muggy meter will be off the charts. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. The hottest part of the day tomorrow will be from noon to 6 pm. A few storms are possible late Wednesday.

The threat on Thursday will be a chance for strong to severe storms. A cold front will push through the area. The weather models are struggling with the timing of the cold front. If the front track through in the early morning hours of Thursday, the chance for severe weather will decrease. If the cold front arrives late in the day, the chance for severe weather will increase.

By the time we reach the weekend, we will fall into a nice weather pattern. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s with sunshine and less summer-like humidity. The summer-like heat and humidity could return early next week.

