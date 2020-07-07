First Alert Weather: Cooler today, Hot Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storms from yesterday have moved out and today is expected to be a much calmer overall day ahead of us. We will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day. There is a small chance to see an isolated shower here and there today. The best chance to see the isolated showers generally remains in our southern communities. Most areas will stay dry for today. Temperatures also take a bit of a hit, but it should make for a nice overall day, as we will remain in the mid 80s, around 5 degrees above average.

Tomorrow we bring back the heat with upper 80s and low 90s. The heat index will likely rise into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon tomorrow, so it will be another sweltering day. This primes our atmosphere to see more showers and storms come Thursday. As of right now, there is a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday, and that will likely change over the next few days. If the conditions line up, there may be strong storms on Thursday. We will continue to monitor this closely.

By the time we reach the weekend, we fall into a relatively very nice pattern. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s with sunshine and less humidity overall. It should finally feel like summer this weekend without bringing the Florida-type humidity.

