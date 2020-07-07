Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler today, Hot Wednesday

Temperatures cool down a bit today
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storms from yesterday have moved out and today is expected to be a much calmer overall day ahead of us. We will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day. There is a small chance to see an isolated shower here and there today. The best chance to see the isolated showers generally remains in our southern communities. Most areas will stay dry for today. Temperatures also take a bit of a hit, but it should make for a nice overall day, as we will remain in the mid 80s, around 5 degrees above average.

Tomorrow we bring back the heat with upper 80s and low 90s. The heat index will likely rise into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon tomorrow, so it will be another sweltering day. This primes our atmosphere to see more showers and storms come Thursday. As of right now, there is a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday, and that will likely change over the next few days. If the conditions line up, there may be strong storms on Thursday. We will continue to monitor this closely.

By the time we reach the weekend, we fall into a relatively very nice pattern. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s with sunshine and less humidity overall. It should finally feel like summer this weekend without bringing the Florida-type humidity.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms ending tonight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible across central Wisconsin Monday

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat and humidity with risks of storms

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Intervals of sunshine and some clouds with humid conditions again to wrap up the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon into the early evening.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat & humid conditions continue, risk of storms

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
More above-average temperatures are on the way for the week ahead, along with muggy conditions, and risks of showers or storms.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Today: Hot and muggy with heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming up this week

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
WSAW Weather

Weather Headlines

Summer snow blankets portions of Wood River Valley

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Eric Brill
Portions of the Wood River Valley woke up to more than 6 inches of snow on Monday morning, as the end of June looked more like a mid-winter morning.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day today: Strong storms with the potential of heavy rainfall

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
The potential exists for heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms moving through North Central Wisconsin Monday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong storms & risk of heavy rainfall starting the week

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A fair amount of sunshine today and warm. Storms are possible after midnight tonight into Monday morning, and then again later in the evening on Monday. Strong storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm end to weekend, risk of storms in days ahead

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast Update

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Bright and warmer weekend

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine will be back for this weekend with summer-type warmth as temperatures will rise into the 80s.