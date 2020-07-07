Extreme heat causing area roads to buckle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’ve driven on Grand Avenue in Wausau the last few days you’ve probably noticed lanes going both north and south closed because of a pavement buckle that happened Friday.

So why does it happen?

"The concrete expands to the point where it happened someplace, and that's what happened here."

When that concrete buckled last Friday on Grand Avenue, it constituted an emergency for Wausau Public Works.

“Well basically we have to respond right away and do a best temporary patch so that traffic can still maintain,” said Ric Mohelnitzky, street department superintendent for the City of Wausau.

Many of these buckles occur on busy roads, including state highways throughout the area.

Shannon Riley/Wisconsin DOT: “When I last looked at the number of reported pavement buckles that we had in the region it was about ten,” said Shannon Riley with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “So that’s anywhere from Waupaca County, Adams County, Portage County, mostly in the southern part of our region right now.”

Grand Avenue has been a problem spot for this before, and there are some trends that Mohelnitzky notices.

“It’s been a problem,” said Mohelnitzky. “We’ve had a number of them on Stewart Avenue by Marathon Park in a couple of different areas. It just depends where it doesn’t have any room to expand anymore.”

But while the state and individual counties and cities try to stay on top of the issue as much as possible, identifying future problem spots is extremely difficult.

“It’s really something that’s really hard to predict,” said Riley. “A lot of it just depends on the conditions out in the field, and the heat and humidity at that spot, the age of the pavement.”

The repairs made on Grand Avenue today should allow both lanes of traffic to be open by tomorrow morning at the latest.

Riley emphasized that if you see any pavement buckles without crews on scene fixing the problem, call 911 so that the problem can be fixed as soon as possible.

