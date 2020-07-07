Advertisement

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first two products to get the approval, which allows parent company Reckitt Benckiser to legally make claims that the product can kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA has previously listed 420 disinfectants based on tests with viruses that are harder to kill than the coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be successfully tested against SARS-CoV-2.

Regulators suggest people using these disinfectants should pre-clean surfaces with soap and water if the surface is visibly dirty. Users should also make sure the disinfectant remains on the surface for the contact time listed on the instructions. The EPA test shows Lysol Disinfectant Spray can kill the virus at two minutes of use.

The EPA has a list of all disinfectant products that meet the criteria necessary to kill the coronavirus. The disinfectants are meant for surfaces, not humans.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

Latest News

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

News

Wisconsin won’t name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is retreating from its original plans to name businesses and other places where there have been at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus after business groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Buddy Check

BUDDY CHECK 7: Taking preventative measures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
For some women, their run-ins with breast cancer come early.

News

Central Wisconsin State Fair canceled for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Central Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for 2020.