Eagle River Cranberry Fest canceled in 2020

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41st annual Eagle River Cranberry Fest will not be held this year. The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce made the decision based on a majority vote of its board of directors.

“Cranberry Fest has been more than an annual favorite in our community; it’s been tradition since 1980,” said Kim Emerson, executive director of the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce. “The decision to cancel this year’s event was incredibly difficult. In lieu of an official event, we encourage visitors who were interested in attending to still take part in cranberry-related activities this fall that help support our local businesses.”

The cancelation is due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Additional factors leading to the decision include a lack of volunteers needed for a food-centric festival and a diminished experience for festival-goers. The Chamber is doing its best to protect the safety of local community members and tourists who visit the largescale event.

Cranberry Fest typically brings in about 40,000 visitors each year. Approximately 10,000 pounds of cranberries are sold during the event. The cranberries are made into an array of delicious food and drink items such as juice, soda, beer, wine, meatballs, fritters, pies, breads, chutney and more. Cranberry Fest will return October 2-3, 2021.

The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce reminds locals and visitors to patron cranberry-related businesses this fall. To get started on a cranberry-themed adventure, here are some businesses and activities that will be open:

Lake Nokomis Marsh Tours Fresh cranberries Cranberry wine (free wine tastings)

Tribute Brewing Co. Frostwatch cranberry beer



Despite the postponements of this annual events, the Eagle River area remains open. The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce invites area residents and visitors alike to pursue their favorite up north summer activities: boating, fishing, water sports, camping, shopping, dining, ATVing, hiking, and biking.

In regards to future event cancelations and postponements, the Eagle River Area Chamber will continue to evaluate each event on its own merit. The Chamber will continue to make decisions that help the local business community and protect the residents and visitors to the best of its ability.

Eagle River area events that are still planned for 2020 include:

· Paul Bunyan Fest (August 19)

· Labor Day Arts & Crafts (September 6)

· SepTimber Ride (September 12)

· Eagle in One Golf Outing (September 18)

While the pandemic has affected the Eagle River community in many ways, the Chamber would like to thank all residents and visitors who patronize local businesses during this difficult time.

For more information about the status of summer events or available activities, contact the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce at 800-359-6315 or online at

Sample HTML block https://eagleriver.org/ https://eagleriver.org/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.