Daycare centers add more deep cleaning during pandemic

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to struggle and that includes childcare centers, which have had to make drastic changes to keep everyone safe.

The pandemic has taught everyone that it’s important to constantly sanitize and it can never stop, particularly at childcare centers.

“Moving forward it’s an unknown, we take it day by day,” Franklin Wausau Childcare Program Director Katrina Steiber said. “Each night we’re vacuuming the rooms, we’re mopping our rooms, we’re cleaning toys more often than normal so every night we have a big toy cleaning session.”

That's just part of the deep cleaning. They're also making sure kids and staff wash their hands throughout the day multiple times.

Teachers are also getting their temperatures checked to ensure no one entering the building is ill.

“We remain very optimistic that we can provide families a safe environment for their children moving forward so that if there is a second round, we can potentially stay open,” Executive Director at Wausau Childcare Krista Gylund said.

The Woodson YMCA in Wausau is also taking steps to ensure that kids are staying safe which includes keeping parents from coming inside to drop off their kids.

“[We’re] encouraging drop and go situations, it’s kind of tricky when you have the little ones, parents don’t always want to, but kind of saying their goodbyes outside of the door and then going in,” Woodson YMCA Childcare Center Director Ashley Franzo said.

Although it is something that will take time for everyone to get used to, parents understand the extra precautions taken by the centers is for the best interest in their kids and themselves.

“That’s just what people need is they need to have someone who is a good communicator, can show the space that’s available, show the precautions that they have in place and really make you feel safe and trust where you’re going to take your children,” Parent Haley Houghton said.

Since the hammer of the pandemic came down back in March, the enrollment at many daycare centers has significantly dropped.

“Right now our enrollment is not quite half of what it had been,” Gylund said.

“Really we lost most the revenue in March and April when the DCF mandated 50 kiddos and 10 staff,” Franzo said.

Although those numbers did initially see a drastic change, both the YMCA and Wausau childcare center said their numbers have been slowly creeping back up and they plan to continue their deep cleaning to keep everyone safe.

