College Board offering millions in scholarships to determined students

By Stella Porter
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WZAW) - Some things never change. Kids need help getting into and paying for college. Applying to college can be confusing, and too many students don't get the guidance they need. The College Board has launched a new scholarship program with $5 million of scholarships each year. It started with the class of 2020 and is open now for the class of 2021. Lacey Allen, associate director of scholarships strategy at the College Board, joined Stella Porter Tuesday to explain more.

The College Board Opportunity Scholarships encourage students to take the most important actions on the path to college and turns their efforts into scholarships. The College Board is making a $25 million investment over five years. Half of the funds will go to students who need it the most, but anyone can apply.

The key steps are building a college list, practicing for the SAT, improving SAT scores, strengthening the college list, completing the FAFSA, the free government form to apply for financial aid and lastly, applying to colleges. Completing each step will earn students a chance for a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000. Completing all six steps will earn them a chance for $40,000 for their college education. Each year, 25 students will win the $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship for completing all six steps.

The program doesn’t require an essay or an application, and it doesn’t have a minimum GPA or SAT score requirement. Students don’t have to be at the top of the class, students have to show that they are willing to work hard to take the necessary steps to get to college.

