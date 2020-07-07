Central Wisconsin State Fair canceled for 2020

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for 2020.

According to a press release, the Central Wisconsin State Fair board has been working for the last four months with the Wood County Health Department as well as local and state authorities to determine the best solution for the 2020 fair. They say as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wood County has increased it has become clear that cancellation is the best choice.

“We are heartbroken for small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, and the community groups who rely on the income and exposure the CWSF brings them. We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can all return on August 24-29, 2021. Until then, stay safe, be well, and support each other. We’ll miss you.”

2020 admission and grandstand tickets will be valid for 2021.

