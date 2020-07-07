Advertisement

Active shooter reported at California Marine base

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.
Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps' premiere training facility.(Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo/Released)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

Military police responded to reports of shots fired at 6:30 a.m. local time and cordoned off the area, the Marines official Twitter account reported.

Local media reported that a suspect was in custody, though the Marines cannot confirm this. There have been no injuries reported.

The base, renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility, is located in the California desert about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

