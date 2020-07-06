WPS gives tips for staying cool while saving money

WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is reminding customers there are easy steps they can take to stay cool while saving money during the summer.

No cost

Shut out the sun — Keep blinds, drapes, and curtains closed to stop sunlight from warming up your home.

Thermostat tune-up — Setting a thermostat a few degrees higher will reduce energy use while at home. When asleep, adjust it 7 to 10 degrees higher to increase a home’s energy efficiency even more.

Set the fan switch to “auto” — A thermostat fan switch on “auto” causes the fan to run only when the cooling system does. Setting the fan to “on” causes it to run all the time.