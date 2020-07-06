WPS gives tips for staying cool while saving money
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is reminding customers there are easy steps they can take to stay cool while saving money during the summer.
No cost
- Shut out the sun — Keep blinds, drapes, and curtains closed to stop sunlight from warming up your home.
- Thermostat tune-up — Setting a thermostat a few degrees higher will reduce energy use while at home. When asleep, adjust it 7 to 10 degrees higher to increase a home’s energy efficiency even more.
- Set the fan switch to “auto” — A thermostat fan switch on “auto” causes the fan to run only when the cooling system does. Setting the fan to “on” causes it to run all the time.
- Turn down the heat — Delay heat-producing activities such as cooking, clothes drying, and ironing until the evening when temperatures are cooler.
Low cost
- Feel cool with fans — Standalone and ceiling fans can help circulate air, making a room feel cooler. Ceiling fans have a switch that allows them to rotate counterclockwise, pushing down air to make you feel cooler.
- Lockdown leaks — Stop cool air from escaping outdoors by sealing cracks and gaps around windows, doors, and siding with caulk and weather stripping.
- Install a programmable thermostat — Programmable and smart thermostats can automatically adjust air conditioning for when you are home, away, or asleep to help you use energy efficiently.
- Cooling checkup — An annual inspection and tune-up of an air conditioner helps it run safely and efficiently. It also can help you stay ahead of future issues.
You also can manage energy costs throughout the year by enrolling in Budget Billing, which evenly spreads energy costs over 12 months, providing a more consistent bill each month.
