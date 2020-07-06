Advertisement

WPS gives tips for staying cool while saving money

(WJRT)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is reminding customers there are easy steps they can take to stay cool while saving money during the summer.

No cost

  • Shut out the sun — Keep blinds, drapes, and curtains closed to stop sunlight from warming up your home.
  • Thermostat tune-up — Setting a thermostat a few degrees higher will reduce energy use while at home. When asleep, adjust it 7 to 10 degrees higher to increase a home’s energy efficiency even more.
  • Set the fan switch to “auto” — A thermostat fan switch on “auto” causes the fan to run only when the cooling system does. Setting the fan to “on” causes it to run all the time.
  • Turn down the heat — Delay heat-producing activities such as cooking, clothes drying, and ironing until the evening when temperatures are cooler.

Low cost

  • Feel cool with fans — Standalone and ceiling fans can help circulate air, making a room feel cooler. Ceiling fans have a switch that allows them to rotate counterclockwise, pushing down air to make you feel cooler.
  • Lockdown leaks — Stop cool air from escaping outdoors by sealing cracks and gaps around windows, doors, and siding with caulk and weather stripping.
  • Install a programmable thermostat — Programmable and smart thermostats can automatically adjust air conditioning for when you are home, away, or asleep to help you use energy efficiently.
  • Cooling checkup — An annual inspection and tune-up of an air conditioner helps it run safely and efficiently. It also can help you stay ahead of future issues.

You also can manage energy costs throughout the year by enrolling in Budget Billing, which evenly spreads energy costs over 12 months, providing a more consistent bill each month.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive before the intake process.

News

Mutual of Wausau makes donations throughout the community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Mutual of Wausau and their partner, Homestead Mutual, donated $60,000 to local food pantries in six counties throughout Wisconsin. The money was used to purchase dairy products for those in need.

News

Packers’ Titletown District reopening this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
Visitors can expect things to look a little different for health and safety

Sports

UWSP, Rafters alum Feyereisen on the cusp of his dream with hometown team

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
For a long time, Auburndale’s Jordan Zimmermann has carried the mantle for UW-Stevens Point players in the big leagues. But this year. J.P. Feyereisen has a chance to be the next Pointer to reach the majors, with his hometown team.

Latest News

News

MARSHFIELD ARREST

Updated: 14 hours ago
MARSHFIELD ARREST

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

ATV Death In Wood County

Updated: 19 hours ago
ATV Death In Wood County

News

Mini Food Pantries Help Stevens Point

Updated: 19 hours ago
Mini Food Pantries Help Stevens Point

News

Current Covid Numbers

Updated: 19 hours ago
Current Covid Numbers