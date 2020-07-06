Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Dave Kolpack is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos’ popcorn company received tens of thousands of dollars through a federal small business lending program intended to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday. Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to figures from the U.S. Treasury Department. By Todd Richmond. SENT: 440 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXCHANGE-HOUDINI SCULPTURE REAPPEARS

APPLETON, Wis. — The “Metamorphosis” sculpture that disappeared from Houdini Plaza a decade ago has reappeared at a plaza along the Fox River at the south end of the Lawe Street bridge. “I’m really pleased with the way this has turned out,” Alex Schultz, executive director of Sculpture Valley, told the Post Crescent. “You get sort of this vague, abstract sense that this box is sitting on a stage, and I think it looks great.” Richard C. Wolter’s “Metamorphosis” is an abstract metal box that is balanced on the point of one of its corners and draped with a padlocked chain. It pays tribute to illusionist Harry Houdini’s famous trick in which he escaped from a chain-bound trunk. By Duke Behnke, Post Crescent. SENT: 614 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-FAMILY’S HISTORIC DONATION

JANESVILLE, Wis. — At first Jennifer Drach thought someone was playing a trick on her. The curator at the Rock County Historical Society was looking through a recently donated book when a photo of Abraham Lincoln fell out. Not just any photo. But an original Lincoln photograph taken in 1861. “The rare photo is a once-in-a-lifetime find,” Drach told The Janesville Gazette. “You hear stories about things like this happening.” By Anna Marie Lux, The Janesville Gazette. SENT: 783 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

FATAL SHOOTOUT-WAUKESHA

SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DROPPED PROGRAMS

MILWAUKEE — No sport is feeling the crunch more than tennis as colleges across the country ponder cutting sports while addressing budget concerns. Men’s and women’s tennis are the only sports dropped by more than four Division I schools since the start of the pandemic. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

Also:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUCKS

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apmlw@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.2