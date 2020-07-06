Wausau man dies after accidental drowning at Washington Co. lake

TOWN OF WEST BEND, Wis. (WSAW) - Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis confirmed to NewsChannel 7 the Wausau man who died on Friday night is 50-year-old Brett Lucht.

Sheriff Schulteis said Lucht dove off the end of a pier at Big Cedar Lake. Someone on the property saw him go off the pier, but didn’t know Lucht did not surface and didn’t know how long he had been under water. A release from the sheriff’s office said it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Friday in the Town of West Bend. The sheriff said people were at the home for a gathering.

He said someone on the property pulled Lucht out of the water and first responders attempted life saving measures for 40 to 45 minutes on scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Schulteis said detectives are out at Big Cedar Lake on Monday taking pictures and working to determine the depth of lake in that area. He said an autopsy will likely be done on Monday and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports as well. The sheriff expects results of the autopsy this week, he said it could take weeks for the toxicology report to come back. Right now the sheriff’s office is classifying the death as an accidental drowning.

Multiple agencies responded including the sheriff’s office and Big Cedar Lake PRD (Protection and Rehabilitation District) boat patrol.

According to the Big Cedar Lake PRD, the lake is the biggest in Washington County.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.