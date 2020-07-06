Advertisement

UWSP, Rafters alum Feyereisen on the cusp of his dream with hometown team

J.P. Feyereisen on July 3, 2020. (WSAW)
J.P. Feyereisen on July 3, 2020. (WSAW)(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

For a long time, Auburndale’s Jordan Zimmermann has carried the mantle for UW-Stevens Point players in the big leagues. But this year. J.P. Feyereisen has a chance to be the next Pointer to reach the majors, with his hometown team.

"It's something that you dream of as a kid."

Feyereisen returned to River Falls a few weeks after spring training was shut down. Good timing, his hometown had just built a brand-new turf field.

“It’s been great, I’ve been able to throw on that every day,” said Feyereisen. “I mean even if it’s raining. the turf still, it’s not like you’re sloshing through mud or anything like that.”

And when the Brewers announced the former Pointer was part of their summer camp roster, he was ready to roll.

“I was still in camp when we ended (spring training),” said Feyereisen. “So, I actually never got a call like ‘hey, you’re going to make this summer team,’ it was more, we were talking the entire time. Like ‘hey, be ready, when this starts up you have to be ready to roll.’”

The 27-year old is still looking to make his big-league debut, and the Yankees trading him to the Brewers last fall gives him a legit opportunity.

“Behind that (the Yankees') ‘pen there was just nothing that you could do,” Feyereisen said. “You just try and bide your time, and hopefully keep getting guys out, and hopefully someone sees you, and I just got lucky that it was the hometown team.”

Playing pro ball was just a dream when Feyereisen was in college, but his time in Central Wisconsin laid the roots to make it reality.

“That (playing pro ball) wasn’t my plan,” said Feyereisen. “I was going to school to be a physical education, special education teacher.”

“And it just worked out that I pitched well enough at college and then got into the Northwoods League and got a couple of looks. Then I got lucky enough to get drafted.”

Six years after being drafted, Feyereisen hopes to have ‘Milwaukee’ across his jersey at some point this season at Miller Park, a stadium he has pitched at once before.

“My senior year of high school I actually got to pitch in the Legion All-Star Game at Miller Park,” Feyereisen said. “So stepping on the mound as an actual Brewer instead of having ‘Post 101: River Falls’ on my jersey, I would have Milwaukee, would be just an unbelievable experience.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Report: Bucks shut down practice facility after receiving results from COVID testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The report does not specify if any players or staff tested positive for the virus.

Sports

Rafters One-Hit Woodchucks, Remain Undefeated

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti, and Alex Salazar combine for 17 strikeouts in win.

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

Latest News

Baseball

Woodchucks can’t complete comeback, fall to Dock Spiders 2-1 in opener

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
The Woodchucks fell on an unconventional, July 1 Opening Day against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, 2-1.

Nba

Giannis ready to take flight in Orlando

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Giannis Antetokounmpo says it will be tough being away from his family, but his goal is to win a championship when the NBA resumes its season in Orlando.

Nfl

AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
The NFL will reportedly cancel Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason.

Nfl

Packers to use Lambeau for all training camp activities

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The Packers will not hold training camp at St. Norbert College due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High School

WIAA, University of Wisconsin study shows depression is up among Wisconsin high school athletes

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The WIAA and University of Wisconsin released a study that shows depression and anxiety is up among Wisconsin athletes since school was moved to virtual teaching and sports were canceled.

News

Packers hosting job fair for Lambeau Field

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The team is looking to hire several hundred people for part-time jobs at the stadium. The Packers are looking for game day staff to work in guest services and security.