UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hurt after house explosion

Crews are on scene of an incident on Eau Claire's west side.
Crews are on scene of an incident on Eau Claire's west side.(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement have confirmed one person in his or her 60s died and one person suffered critical injuries after a house exploded in Chippewa County.

The home, including the foundation, was destroyed in the incident.

The cause is believed to be a gas explosion. A home to the east sustained minor damage.

No names have been released yet.

Local and state crews will be investigating the explosion.

The aftermath of the house explosion in Chippewa County.
The aftermath of the house explosion in Chippewa County.
Eau Claire Police have confirmed a house exploded in Chippewa County. Chippewa Fire crews are also on scene.

Several crews are responding to an incident on Eau Claire’s west side.

Our photographer on scene says traffic is blocked off on CTY F near Jeffers Road and County Line Road.

There’s no word yet on what the incident is, but several WEAU viewers told us they heard what sounded like an explosion around 11:15 this morning. Eau Claire Police and Fire and Rescue are at the scene.

Police told our photographer that a helicopter is on its way to the scene of the incident.

Stay with WEAU for the latest on this developing story.

