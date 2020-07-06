Advertisement

The dangers of leaving pets in hot, parked cars

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s getting hot outside, and that heat can pose a danger to your pets—especially when they are left inside a parked car.

The effects can get serious quickly.

“Your pet can rapidly develop heatstroke,” said Veterinarian of the Human Society of Portage County Dr. Kim Peakcock

You may just be heading into the store for a few minutes and think it’s okay to leave your pet in the car. The line gets long, you see another item you want to buy, and those few minutes turn into 15 minutes. That can be lethal.

“Their heart rate is going to be super fast. And sometimes you can feel it, and if they’re a thin enough dog you can see it,” said Dr. Jamie Gifford, a veterinarian at the Wausau Animal Hospital

The heat of a parked car can cause a multitude of issues in your pet. Cardiac arrhythmia, brain swelling, and kidney damage. It can cause complete organ failure.

According to Dr. Peacock, 50 to 56 percent of animals that go into the hospital because of heatstroke die. And it can only take a few minutes for the temperature to rise.

“The car starts heating up quite rapidly and certainly within 10 minutes it can be quite hot in there,” Dr. Peacock said.

According to the American Medical Veterinary Association, within 10 minutes, the temperature can rise 20 degrees. That’s even on a 70-degree day. In 20 minutes, it can rise to 30 degrees.

Sherri Galle Teske, the executive director of the Humane Society of Portage County, says they see at least 3-4 calls a month.

“I have anxiety over it,” Teske said.

Some times a window is cracked when pets are left in cars. That doesn’t help.

“They get fresh air but it really does cool them down adequately,” Dr. Peacock said

“It doesn’t matter if you think there’s going to be a breeze or not, the heat just builds up,” explained Dr. Gifford.

We put a thermometer in the car for 20 minutes with the windows closed and the temperature reached 118 degrees.

We were unable to get data about how many calls the Wausau Police receive, but the Marathon County Human Society says they hear it happen often. the consensus was to leave your pet at home on hot days like this. It’s not worth the risk.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hot weather causing pavement to buckle on area roads

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Hot weather causing pavement to buckle on area roads

Mlb

Brewers release 2020 60-game schedule

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers released their 2020 schedule with only 60 games.

News

Reducing your risk for skin cancer as summer heats up

Updated: 27 minutes ago
With many more people choosing to spend time outside this summer, it's important to make sure your skin is safe.

News

Keeping your skin safe from the dangerous rays of the sun

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Keeping your skin safe from the dangerous rays of the sun

Latest News

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to begin complying with new federal rules that bolster the rights of sexual misconduct defendants and narrow the range of sexual misconduct that colleges must investigate.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court panel upheld a host of Republican-authored voting restrictions in Wisconsin on Monday, handing conservatives a significant win in a pair of lawsuits just months before residents in the battleground state cast their ballots for president.

News

Sconni’s closes temporarily after part-time employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Sconni’s Alehouse and Eatery in Schofield closed temporarily Monday after the business learned that a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos’ popcorn company received tens of thousands of dollars through a federal small business lending program intended to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday.

News

Initiative helping to support small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
Initiative helping to support small businesses

News

Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot vehicle