Sconni’s closes temporarily after part-time employee tests positive for COVID-19

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Sconni’s Alehouse and Eatery in Schofield closed temporarily Monday after the business learned that a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook, the employee worked their last shift more than a week ago.

The Marathon County Health Department has been contacted, and the staff is waiting to see how they should proceed next.

The post says Sconni’s will be professionally cleaned and plans to move forward with indoor dining will stop. Outdoor dining and curbside will only be available when it is safe to do so.

July 6th, 2020 Today we found out that a part-time employee whose last shift was over a week ago has tested positive... Posted by Sconni's Alehouse and Eatery on Monday, July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.