Sconni’s closes temporarily after part-time employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Sconni’s Alehouse and Eatery in Schofield closed temporarily Monday after the business learned that a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook, the employee worked their last shift more than a week ago.
The Marathon County Health Department has been contacted, and the staff is waiting to see how they should proceed next.
The post says Sconni’s will be professionally cleaned and plans to move forward with indoor dining will stop. Outdoor dining and curbside will only be available when it is safe to do so.
