Advertisement

Sconni’s closes temporarily after part-time employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sconni's Alehouse and Eatery closed due to employee testing positive for COVID-19
Sconni's Alehouse and Eatery closed due to employee testing positive for COVID-19(none)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Sconni’s Alehouse and Eatery in Schofield closed temporarily Monday after the business learned that a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook, the employee worked their last shift more than a week ago.

The Marathon County Health Department has been contacted, and the staff is waiting to see how they should proceed next.

The post says Sconni’s will be professionally cleaned and plans to move forward with indoor dining will stop. Outdoor dining and curbside will only be available when it is safe to do so.

July 6th, 2020 Today we found out that a part-time employee whose last shift was over a week ago has tested positive...

Posted by Sconni's Alehouse and Eatery on Monday, July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hot weather causing pavement to buckle on area roads

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Hot weather causing pavement to buckle on area roads

Mlb

Brewers release 2020 60-game schedule

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers released their 2020 schedule with only 60 games.

News

Reducing your risk for skin cancer as summer heats up

Updated: 27 minutes ago
With many more people choosing to spend time outside this summer, it's important to make sure your skin is safe.

News

The dangers of leaving pets in hot, parked cars

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It’s getting hot outside, and that heat can pose a danger to your pets—especially when they are left inside a parked car. The effects can get serious quick.

News

Keeping your skin safe from the dangerous rays of the sun

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Keeping your skin safe from the dangerous rays of the sun

Latest News

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to begin complying with new federal rules that bolster the rights of sexual misconduct defendants and narrow the range of sexual misconduct that colleges must investigate.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court panel upheld a host of Republican-authored voting restrictions in Wisconsin on Monday, handing conservatives a significant win in a pair of lawsuits just months before residents in the battleground state cast their ballots for president.

News

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos’ popcorn company received tens of thousands of dollars through a federal small business lending program intended to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday.

News

Initiative helping to support small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
Initiative helping to support small businesses

News

Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot vehicle