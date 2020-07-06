Mutual of Wausau makes donations throughout the community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local insurance company is making a big difference for some area food pantries.

Mutual of Wausau and their partner, Homestead Mutual, donated $60,000 to local food pantries in six counties throughout Wisconsin. The money was used to purchase dairy products for those in need.

Mark Splinter, company president, said, “We were founded on the principle of “neighbor helping neighbor” so we are happy to be able to assist the army of volunteers and organizations that make our communities stronger. We recognize the challenges for our farmers and hope to support the demand for Wisconsin farm products”.

Donations of $10,000 each were made to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, Peter’s Pantry of Manitowoc, Auburndale High School Dairy Drive, Antigo Food Pantry, Clark County Food Pantry and the Oshkosh Food Pantry.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.