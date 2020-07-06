Advertisement

Mutual of Wausau makes donations throughout the community

Mutual of Wausau makes donations to local food pantries
Mutual of Wausau makes donations to local food pantries(Mutual of Wausau)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local insurance company is making a big difference for some area food pantries.

Mutual of Wausau and their partner, Homestead Mutual, donated $60,000 to local food pantries in six counties throughout Wisconsin. The money was used to purchase dairy products for those in need.

Mark Splinter, company president, said, “We were founded on the principle of “neighbor helping neighbor” so we are happy to be able to assist the army of volunteers and organizations that make our communities stronger. We recognize the challenges for our farmers and hope to support the demand for Wisconsin farm products”.

Donations of $10,000 each were made to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, Peter’s Pantry of Manitowoc, Auburndale High School Dairy Drive, Antigo Food Pantry, Clark County Food Pantry and the Oshkosh Food Pantry.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UWSP, Rafters alum Feyereisen on the cusp of his dream with hometown team

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
For a long time, Auburndale’s Jordan Zimmermann has carried the mantle for UW-Stevens Point players in the big leagues. But this year. J.P. Feyereisen has a chance to be the next Pointer to reach the majors, with his hometown team.

News

MARSHFIELD ARREST

Updated: 10 hours ago
MARSHFIELD ARREST

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

ATV Death In Wood County

Updated: 14 hours ago
ATV Death In Wood County

News

Mini Food Pantries Help Stevens Point

Updated: 14 hours ago
Mini Food Pantries Help Stevens Point

News

Current Covid Numbers

Updated: 14 hours ago
Current Covid Numbers

News

Drugs in Marathon County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Drugs in Marathon County

Sports

Report: Bucks shut down practice facility after receiving results from COVID testing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The report does not specify if any players or staff tested positive for the virus.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat and humidity with risks of storms

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Intervals of sunshine and some clouds with humid conditions again to wrap up the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon into the early evening.