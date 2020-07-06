Advertisement

Man attempts to shoot woodchuck on his property, bullet ricochets off tree and hits nearby golfer

An 80-year-old man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after accidentally being shot Monday morning
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
TOWNSHIP OF LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a golfer was accidentally shot by another man attempting to shoot a woodchuck on his property late Monday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to The Golf Club at Camelot on State Highway 67 in the Township of Lomira shortly after 11 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says although the incident is still being investigated, a 50-year-old Lomira man was attempting to shoot a woodchuck on his own property.

While trying to shoot the animal, a bullet ricocheted off some trees, and hit the 80-year-old Fond du Lac man, who received non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was hit by the bullet was taken to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Authorities say the man is expected to be released.

Neither the name of the man who was hit, or the property owner were named by the Sheriff’s Office.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reminds all gun owners when you are shooting a firearm, to always know your target, as well as the area beyond it.

