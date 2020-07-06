Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin sees 484 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed nearly 500 more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the state has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday. The death toll has held steady at 796 since July 3, however, and nearly 80% of victims have recovered. As of Monday the state had 6,018 active cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-WISCONSIN

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer says the money allowed Vos to keep his workers employed during what she called “uncertain times.” The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUCKS

Bucks close practice facility following COVID-19 testing

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

FATAL SHOOTOUT-WAUKESHA

Waukesha shootout ends when man takes own life, police say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life. Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police. Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children. Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire. Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CAMPUS SEXUAL ASSAULT-WISCONSIN

In reversal, Evers gives UW go-ahead for sex assault rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has reversed himself and given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to draft new policies complying with new federal rules bolstering sexual misconduct defendants' rights. Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education. Documents provided to regents, however, indicate the system submitted four new scope statements to Evers and the governor signed off on them June 19, four days after he rejected the initial statement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin records 522 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but no new deaths from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide. The number of cases confirmed over the last two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day. So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.

MILWAUKEE-SHOOTINGS

Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Joural Sentinel reported. In one of the shootings, four people were injured.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.