Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn't immediately respond to a message inquiring about how the money was used. The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life. Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police. Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children. Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire. Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but no new deaths from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide. The number of cases confirmed over the last two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day. So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.