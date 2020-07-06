Greenheck Group employees raise more than $28,000 to fight hunger in the U.S.

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A campaign within Greenheck Group raised thousands of dollars for nonprofits in seven states. Here in Marathon County, money raised will go to the Neighbors’ Place.

According to a release, it was organized by the Greenheck Group Women’s Network as a response to the increased number of people experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are a group of people who love to volunteer and help fill the need within our communities,” said Amanda Irwin, senior financial analyst and treasurer of the Greenheck Group Women’s Network. “This fundraising campaign was a way for our employees to join together and make an impact while COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are in place.”

“It makes us proud to have the support of a local organization like Greenheck Group, which has been extremely philanthropic with their time and talent,” said Donna Ambrose, executive director, Neighbor’s Place. “Anytime we receive monetary gifts, because we are a nonprofit, we can use those funds to go further.”

Other organizations benefiting from the campaign include:

· California – Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services

· Kentucky – Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County

· Minnesota – Feed My Starving Children

· North Carolina – Cleveland County Nutrition Council, Lunchbox Ministries

· Oklahoma – Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

· Tennessee – Golden Age Senior Citizens Center

“Our team members across the country never hesitate to join together to accomplish extraordinary things,” said Jim McIntyre, CEO, Greenheck Group. “When the pandemic started, many of our team members began organizing alternative ways to continue outreach into our communities. With a lot of research and thoughtful consideration, our Women’s Network put forth the idea to lead a hunger awareness campaign across all of our locations.”

Team members raised money through various challenges withing the company.

The employee fundraising campaign was open during the month of June, but will stay open through July 10 to allow teams to finalize any last-minute donations.

“Over the past month I’ve been reminded why I love being part of the Greenheck Group,” said Irwin. “I’ve seen first-hand how our team members go out of their way to help others simply because it’s the right thing to do.”

Greenheck Group employs nearly 4,000 employees and operates 21 manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and India.

