First Alert Weather: PM Storms possible today

WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This morning will be a relatively nice one with temperatures working their way back up into the mid to upper 80s and generally dry, but muggy conditions. We have a chance for showers and storms to return to the forecast this afternoon. We have seen a very small chance to see a shower or thunderstorm almost every day of this last week, but today brings a slightly elevated chance to see those showers and storms compared to what we are used to. It has only been around a 20-30% chance the last week, but today jumps up to around 50%.

There may also be some strong storms that are included, especially in our western viewing area. This does not look like a system that will bring widespread severe weather, but there may be one or two cells that briefly become strong enough to match the severe criteria. We could see one or two storms that have 60mph winds and large hail as well. Most will feature gusty winds and small hail however.

Tomorrow we also have a chance around midday to see some showers and storms, but the strength of the storms tomorrow look to be decreased overall.

Temperatures generally balance out around the low to mid 80s for much of this week, but Wednesday looks to be the hottest day coming up. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

