DHS reports no new coronavirus deaths for third straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials say no new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 for the third straight day, leaving the cumulative death toll for the state of Wisconsin at 796.

The death rate for coronavirus in the state remains at 2.5% for all known cases, and is a percentage that has slowly declined.

State health officials say there are now another 484 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services says the new cases make up 9.2% of all new test results for Monday, when a total of 5,286 results were returned.

According to the DHS, the state has now seen a cumulative total of 32,061 coronavirus cases since testing began.

More than 620,974 Wisconsinites have done a coronavirus test since it became available earlier this year. The DHS does not count multiple tests given to the same person in these statistics, so even if a person is tested more than once they are only counted once.

Since testing began, another 588,913 have tested negative for the virus.

The DHS reports 25,242 cases, or 79%, of patients are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days have passed since their diagnosis or first symptoms, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.

6,018 patients are still considered active cases, or 19%.

Health officials are concerned due to the country celebrating throughout the holiday weekend, and are encouraging small gatherings over large ones and taking health precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining a safe, physical distance.

3,602 people have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 11.2%. That is a small decrease from Sunday (which was at 11.4%), and has been on a steady decline. However, it also reflects the increasing number of cases among younger people in their teens, 20s and 30s who are less likely to be severely afflicted by the virus.

There are 254 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 66 of those patients in intensive care. There are an additional 172 people hospitalized suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results.

24% of the state’s hospital beds are available statewide.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to identify 10,000 coronavirus cases. It took 54 days to identify 20,000 more. This shows not just the spread of the virus but also the increase in coronavirus testing, which didn’t exceed 10,000 tests per day until late May.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County case numbers:

(Counties in bold show an increase of cases as reported by the DHS on Monday):

Wisconsin

Adams - 32 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 36 cases (1 death)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,049 cases (+31) (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 8 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 4 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 119 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 105 cases (+3)

Clark - 87 cases (7 deaths)

Columbia - 105 cases (+4) (1 death)

Crawford - 41 cases

Dane – 2,457 cases (+71) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 484 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Door - 45 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 41 cases (+2)

Dunn - 46 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 290 cases (+6) (1 death)

Florence - 4 cases

Fond du Lac - 329 cases (+9) (6 deaths)

Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 177 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Green - 100 cases (+4) (1 death)

Green Lake - 40 cases (+3)

Iowa - 37 cases

Iron - 8 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 291 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 43 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,592 cases (+6) (44 deaths)

Kewaunee - 64 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 519 cases (+4)

Lafayette - 76 cases

Langlade - 11 cases

Lincoln - 15 cases

Manitowoc - 116 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 225 cases (+15) (1 death)

Marinette - 68 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 24 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 7 cases

Milwaukee - 12,396 cases (+163) (391 deaths)

Monroe - 88 cases (+7) (1 death)

Oconto - 67 cases (+2)

Oneida - 20 cases

Outagamie - 552 cases (+12) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 263 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 76 cases (+1)

Polk - 60 cases (1 death)

Portage - 196 cases (+4)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,218 cases (+1) (63 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 940 cases (+41) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 123 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 86 cases

Sheboygan – 236 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 218 cases (+13) (1 death)

Taylor - 15 cases

Trempealeau - 137 cases (+6)

Vernon - 38 cases

Vilas - 11 cases (+1)

Walworth – 691 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 436 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,412 cases (+33) (39 deaths)

Waupaca - 139 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Waushara - 33 cases

Winnebago - 715 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Wood - 86 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 12 cases

Delta - 23 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 13 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 10 cases (+3) (1 deaths)

Houghton - 19 cases (+1)

Iron - 6 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 75 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 23 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 6 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid

