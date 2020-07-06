Brewers release 2020 60-game schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers released their 2020 schedule. This year’s season consists of only 60 games do to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brewers will open up on the road against the Cubs on July 24. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee’s first six games will be on the road.

The Brewers home opener will be against the Cardinals on July 31 starting at 1:10 p.m.

Eighteen of the Brewers 30 games in August will be at Miller Park.

The Brew Crew will close out its season with seven games on the road. Three of those games will be in Cincinnati. The other three will be against St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.