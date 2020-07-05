Steven’s Point mini food pantries help feed others

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a simple commercial that got Lisa Yolitz thinking.

“I was watching a talk show and I walked through the living room,” said Yolitz.

“I said I want to do that.”

And she did. Yolitz brought the Mini Pantry movement to Stevens Point in 2018. Little Free Pantry was started in May of 2016 in Fayettevile, Arkansas. Just 3 months later, the movement went global. The idea is to leave food, hygiene products, and any other useful item in the box. If someone needs a meal or a snack, they can take what the need. The motto fits with take what you need, leave what you can.

“It’s always been a passion in my heart to help people that are hungry,” said Yolitz

It’s the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 that pushed Amanda Hansen to start donating to them in March.

“Things like this are a lot more important for people who might need help getting a meal from time to time,” said Hanson

Amanda has filled up numerous pantries around town, filling up boxes that look empty once or twice a month. she came to this particular one on Church Street because it was empty when she last checked

“We’ve been blessed with things and so we can share those blessings with other people as well,” Hanson said.

If someone needs a meal or even a snack, the pantry is there.

“We’ve all been in that situation to have that little help where you don’t have to worry about a meal one day a week or whatever is really important,” explained Hanson

It’s just one example of the community helping each other

“We want the community to be involved in it and help take care of each other,” said Yolitz

If you are interested in creating a mini pantry or donating to one, you can go to this website for more information.

