Report: Bucks shut down practice facility after receiving results from COVID testing

(WBAY)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Bucks have reportedly shut down their practice facility after receiving results from a round of COVID-19 testing on Friday, according to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski. The report does not specify if any players or staff with the Bucks tested positive for Coronavirus.

The team is scheduled to leave for the NBA’s bubble in Orlando on Thursday, and the report says that the practice facility isn’t expected to re-open before then.

