One killed in Oneida County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF SUGAR CAMP, Wis. (WSAW) -One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lone Pine Road in the Town of Sugar Camp.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a motorcycle in the ditch around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person, who was dead on scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The name of the individual killed is being withheld until family can be notified.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and was assisted at the scene by Three Lakes Police Department, Oneida County Ambulances Medic 8 and Medic 1, Sugar Camp Fire Department, Sugar Camp First Responders and the Medical Examiners Department.

