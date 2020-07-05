One dead, another in critical condition after Wood County ATV crash

SIGEL, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after an ATV crash Saturday in the Township of Sigel.

The Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a single ATV crash at 11:43 p.m. on Saturday.

An ATV with two occupants was leaving an address on County Highway F when it struck a culvert, ejecting both occupants onto the roadway.

The passenger of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene, the operator was airlifted to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld until family can be notified.

