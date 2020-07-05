Advertisement

Man arrested after standoff with Marshfield police

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A Marshfield man is under arrest after threatening to shoot an 18-year-old man and police officers with a BB gun.

According to the incident report, police were contacted after a 27-year-old man threatened to shoot the 18-year-old with the BB gun, which the report says resembled a real pistol.

Officers made contact with the man and say he initially refused to come out of his trailer, yelling that he would shoot at the officers if they didn’t stop knocking on his trailer.

The man eventually came out and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and a probation hold.

