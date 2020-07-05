Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UW-MADISON

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges. The university plans to reopen but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and in-person instruction for all classes will stop at Thanksgiving. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university's chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey earlier this week that found nearly half of respondents weren't confident campus can re-open safely, almost 60% of respondents felt all instruction should be offered online only and one in five said they're considered high-risk for COVID-19.

HOUSE FIRE

Green Bay family escapes after house catches fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home's first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home. Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family _ two adults and four children _ fled the home before firefighters arrived.

DOMESTIC ATTACKS

Man charged with multiple attacks on girlfriend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months. The La Crosse Tribune reports that 20-old Christian Bouquet was charged Thursday with 17 counts, including sexual assault, strangulation, battery, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering a person. According to a criminal complaint, Bouquet has been involved in numerous altercations with his girlfriend since April. He's being held on a $50,000 bond. His girlfriend appeared via video conference during Bouquet's court appearance Thursday and told the judge she was scared for her life. Bouquet put his head in his hands and began to cry.

JOHNSON-COLUMBUS DAY

Johnson withdraws plan to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford have withdrawn their proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the two Republicans had proposed an amendment eliminating Columbus Day to a bipartisan bill that would designate June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States, as a federal holiday. Johnson said the proposal was meant to “start a discussion” and they suggested eliminating Columbus Day because few Americans get the day off as a paid holiday anyway. Johnson says he in no way is deprecating Christopher Columbus' achievements or expressing any judgment on Columbus' place in history.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACINE

Appeals court reinstates Racine's coronavirus ordinance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional. The court ruled Friday that Safer Racine can remain in effect while the city’s appeal is considered. The Journal Times reports the court could still ultimately rule against the city. Mayor Cory Mason says the ordinance is critically important going into the holiday weekend and will be enforced. It limits restaurants and bars to 50% of maximum capacity. It requires retailers to follow guidelines on cleaning and social distancing. And it limits gyms to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 10 people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin officials confirm nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed nearly 600 more cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state Department of Health Services said Friday that the state has now seen 30,317 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. That's up 579 cases from Thursday. DHS reports three more people have died, bringing the total dead to 796. Nearly 80% of people infected have recovered, however, leaving the state with 5,473 active cases as of Friday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MILWAUKEE FIRE STATION

Milwaukee firefighters face discipline in figurine incident

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station. The investigation found that a white male firefighter found the figurine shaped like a fetus on the street and brought it into the station out of “curiosity.” He then hung it by its neck with a ribbon on a bulletin board. It was there for several days until the station’s only Black female firefighter reported it. Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says he believes the firefighter did not have racist or sexist intent, but added, “Stupidity is not a defense.”