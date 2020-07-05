Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

BC-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISINFORMATION

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP'S CABINET

Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials. They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UW-MADISON

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges. The university plans to reopen but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and in-person instruction for all classes will stop at Thanksgiving. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university's chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey earlier this week that found nearly half of respondents weren't confident campus can re-open safely, almost 60% of respondents felt all instruction should be offered online only and one in five said they're considered high-risk for COVID-19.

HOUSE FIRE

Green Bay family escapes after house catches fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home's first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home. Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family _ two adults and four children _ fled the home before firefighters arrived.

DOMESTIC ATTACKS

Man charged with multiple attacks on girlfriend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months. The La Crosse Tribune reports that 20-old Christian Bouquet was charged Thursday with 17 counts, including sexual assault, strangulation, battery, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering a person. According to a criminal complaint, Bouquet has been involved in numerous altercations with his girlfriend since April. He's being held on a $50,000 bond. His girlfriend appeared via video conference during Bouquet's court appearance Thursday and told the judge she was scared for her life. Bouquet put his head in his hands and began to cry.

JOHNSON-COLUMBUS DAY

Johnson withdraws plan to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford have withdrawn their proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the two Republicans had proposed an amendment eliminating Columbus Day to a bipartisan bill that would designate June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States, as a federal holiday. Johnson said the proposal was meant to “start a discussion” and they suggested eliminating Columbus Day because few Americans get the day off as a paid holiday anyway. Johnson says he in no way is deprecating Christopher Columbus' achievements or expressing any judgment on Columbus' place in history.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACINE

Appeals court reinstates Racine's coronavirus ordinance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional. The court ruled Friday that Safer Racine can remain in effect while the city’s appeal is considered. The Journal Times reports the court could still ultimately rule against the city. Mayor Cory Mason says the ordinance is critically important going into the holiday weekend and will be enforced. It limits restaurants and bars to 50% of maximum capacity. It requires retailers to follow guidelines on cleaning and social distancing. And it limits gyms to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 10 people.