Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - In a surprise July 4 tweet, Kanye West announced intentions to run for president and included the hashtag #2020Vision.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” wrote the 43-year-old rapper on Twitter.

The announcement was met with both support and derision.

Elon Musk tweeted his “full support” to West, and West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, retweeted the announcement with an American flag emoji.

Many other Twitter users questioned if West would actually run.

With approximately four months left to the November election, West would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states. It’s unclear if he will run as an independent candidate in the others or will run in a later election.

West previously expressed support for President Donald Trump. However, the singer has also mentioned an interest in running for president himself at various times over the years.

