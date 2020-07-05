Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Summer heat & humid conditions continue, risk of storms

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place tonight. It will not be as impressive as other total lunar eclipses, which this time will be a faint decrease in the brightness of the full moon.
A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place tonight. It will not be as impressive as other total lunar eclipses, which this time will be a faint decrease in the brightness of the full moon.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A good night to check out fireworks displays that will be taking place in parts of the area and the penumbral lunar eclipse from 10 PM to 1 AM. A mostly clear sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A fair amount of sunshine, rather warm and a bit humid on Sunday. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible. Stronger storms will produce downpours with gusty winds and occasional lightning. Highs on Sunday in the upper 80s.

Warm on Sunday with some sun and a risk of scattered storms for the afternoon.
Warm on Sunday with some sun and a risk of scattered storms for the afternoon.(WSAW)

The week ahead will continue to feature rather warm and humid weather with opportunities of showers and storms. Monday features more clouds than sun with scattered showers and storms as the day goes on. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance of storms in the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week ahead, and a possible First Alert Weather Day because of the high heat index values in the mid 90s. A decent amount of sunshine, still humid. Highs in the low 90s. Storms are a better bet on Thursday as a weak cold front moves toward the Badger State. Strong storms are possible, which could also be a First Alert Weather Day if the storms are more intense. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and hot on Friday. High in the upper 80s. Saturday some sun with afternoon storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Summer conditions will be the story for the week ahead with heat index values most days around 90, rising to the mid 90s Wednesday.
Summer conditions will be the story for the week ahead with heat index values most days around 90, rising to the mid 90s Wednesday.(WSAW)
Wednesday highs may rise into the low 90s, while strong storms are possible on Thursday.
Wednesday highs may rise into the low 90s, while strong storms are possible on Thursday.(WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Today: Hot and muggy with heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming up this week

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
WSAW Weather

Weather Headlines

Summer snow blankets portions of Wood River Valley

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Eric Brill
Portions of the Wood River Valley woke up to more than 6 inches of snow on Monday morning, as the end of June looked more like a mid-winter morning.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day today: Strong storms with the potential of heavy rainfall

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
The potential exists for heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms moving through North Central Wisconsin Monday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong storms & risk of heavy rainfall starting the week

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A fair amount of sunshine today and warm. Storms are possible after midnight tonight into Monday morning, and then again later in the evening on Monday. Strong storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm end to weekend, risk of storms in days ahead

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast Update

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Bright and warmer weekend

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine will be back for this weekend with summer-type warmth as temperatures will rise into the 80s.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin on June 20th

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Three Tornadoes were confirmed on June 20th in the Fox Valley.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT