First Alert Weather: Summer heat & humid conditions continue, risk of storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A good night to check out fireworks displays that will be taking place in parts of the area and the penumbral lunar eclipse from 10 PM to 1 AM. A mostly clear sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A fair amount of sunshine, rather warm and a bit humid on Sunday. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible. Stronger storms will produce downpours with gusty winds and occasional lightning. Highs on Sunday in the upper 80s.

Warm on Sunday with some sun and a risk of scattered storms for the afternoon. (WSAW)

The week ahead will continue to feature rather warm and humid weather with opportunities of showers and storms. Monday features more clouds than sun with scattered showers and storms as the day goes on. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance of storms in the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week ahead, and a possible First Alert Weather Day because of the high heat index values in the mid 90s. A decent amount of sunshine, still humid. Highs in the low 90s. Storms are a better bet on Thursday as a weak cold front moves toward the Badger State. Strong storms are possible, which could also be a First Alert Weather Day if the storms are more intense. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and hot on Friday. High in the upper 80s. Saturday some sun with afternoon storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Summer conditions will be the story for the week ahead with heat index values most days around 90, rising to the mid 90s Wednesday. (WSAW)

Wednesday highs may rise into the low 90s, while strong storms are possible on Thursday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.