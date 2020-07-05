Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Summer heat and humidity with risks of storms

A great day to spend in the backyard pool with afternoon readings rising well into the 80s. There will be scattered afternoon storms.
A great day to spend in the backyard pool with afternoon readings rising well into the 80s. There will be scattered afternoon storms.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summertime in Wisconsin typically feature heat and humidity, along with some opportunities of storms from time to time. If you want the forecast in a nutshell, that is going to be the story for the next couple of days. There will be fair amount of sun today with scattered showers or storms developing this afternoon, lasting until about sunset. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 80s to around 90.

Afternoon sunshine will help to develop scattered showers and storms. Downpours and lightning will be the main issues.
Afternoon sunshine will help to develop scattered showers and storms. Downpours and lightning will be the main issues.(WSAW)

Any lingering showers or a storm ending early evening, then some clouds tonight. A chance toward morning of showers or storm south of Highway 10. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Partly sunny Monday, rather warm, still humid. Afternoon scattered storms are expected. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday more sun than clouds with a chance of afternoon storms. High in the upper 80s.

Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday.
Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday.(WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday are possible First Alert Weather Days. Wednesday the issue is hot and humid conditions with afternoon temps soaring into the low 90s, while heat index values could be in the mid 90s. Thursday the concern is for storms that could be strong, perhaps producing strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, in the wake of the weak cold front that rolls by on Thursday, it remains quite warm Friday into next weekend. Still some chances of showers or storms. Highs in the upper 80s Friday, while the low to mid 80s next weekend.

