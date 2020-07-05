Advertisement

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Demonstrators in Baltimore used ropes to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor.
Demonstrators in Baltimore used ropes to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor.(Source: WBFF/CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday night.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young told The Sun the toppling of the statue is a part of a national and global reexamination over monuments "that may represent different things to different people."

"We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative," Lester Davis said.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boat rentals surge for the 4th of July

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It was a busy day on Saturday at Lake Dubay, especially for Dubay Rentals. It’s Fourth of July coupled with a hot, summer day. The temperature reached 90.

News

An increase in boat rentals this holiday weekend

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations in Mosinee

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat & humid conditions continue, risk of storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
More above-average temperatures are on the way for the week ahead, along with muggy conditions, and risks of showers or storms.

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Busy weekend for tourism

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Busy weekend for boat rentals

Updated: 4 hours ago