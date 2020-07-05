Boat rentals surge for the 4th of July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy day on Saturday at Lake Dubay, especially for Dubay Rentals.

“The past couple of weekends have been slammed, honestly, I’d have to say,” Tom Cekosh, a property manager at Dubay Rentals, said.

It’s Fourth of July coupled with a hot, summer day. The temperature reached 90.

“Today has been nonstop since about 7, said Barbra Worzalla, the owner of Barbie’s Sunset Bay Grill.

Boaters have been flocking to this lake all summer. Cekosh estimates that Dubay Rentals has received 300 phone calls just for this weekend over the last few weeks.

“That alone says that people are coming here to travel or to vacation,” Cekosh said.

Quarantine has pushed people to stay indoors. But on a boat, you are socially distanced from others. That’s an advantage.

“I think it gave a lot of release to the boating thing. Because it’s something that you can get away,” Cekosh said.

Over at Barbie’s Sunset Bay Grill on the shore of the lake, they were swamped as well. An estimated 50 people stopped by before two and many more were expected. Worzalla attributes it to the boats.

”What’s great is their stopping to get a bite to eat, they’re out swimming, as you can see cause it’s so dang hot outside,” Worzalla said. “The hotter the weather, the busier we are here.”

So even though it’s 4th of July and that is typically a busy day, the temperature is 90 degrees and that makes for a boat day.

“It’s lake life, honestly, this is kind of normal. This is how it goes down,” Cekosh said.

