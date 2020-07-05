522 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 5,877 active cases: DHS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services recorded 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases having been recorded in the state to 31,577.

Along with the positive tests, there were 4,474 negative tests recorded, that total now at 584,111. The percent positive of those tested on Sunday saw a slight decrease, dropping from 10.8% on Saturday to 10.4%.

For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported. That number remains at 796, 2.5% of the state’s cases.

Currently there are 5,877 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, with 24,899 cases being listed as recovered.

There are currently 244 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 65 in the ICU. 129 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity is at 19,014. 80 labs are conducting testing with 27 planning to do so.

Marathon County still has the highest number of cases in central Wisconsin, with 9 new cases on Sunday bringing the county’s total to 210.

Portage County currently has 192 cases. Clark County has 87, Shawano County has 86 and Wood County has 84 cases reported.

