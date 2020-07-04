Advertisement

WI State Patrol arrest Oshkosh man for 8th OWI

Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Brian Bochinski of Oshkosh for his 8th offense of driving while under the influence.
Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Brian Bochinski of Oshkosh for his 8th offense of driving while under the influence.(KWQC)
By Eric Zahn
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORAVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post arrested an Oshkosh man for his 8th offense of operating while under the influence.

Brian Bochinski, 51, was stopped late Friday evening for an equipment violation on WI-49, south of Auroraville, in Waushara County. Following a field sobriety test, the State Patrol determined the driver was under the influence.

Bochinski was cited for operating with a revoked drivers license and had an active warrant out of Winnebago County.

