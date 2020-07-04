WI State Patrol arrest Oshkosh man for 8th OWI

AURORAVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post arrested an Oshkosh man for his 8th offense of operating while under the influence.

Brian Bochinski, 51, was stopped late Friday evening for an equipment violation on WI-49, south of Auroraville, in Waushara County. Following a field sobriety test, the State Patrol determined the driver was under the influence.

Bochinski was cited for operating with a revoked drivers license and had an active warrant out of Winnebago County.

