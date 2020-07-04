Advertisement

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.
University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.

The university plans to reopen as scheduled but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and all in-person instruction will stop at Thanksgiving to prevent students from bringing the virus back to campus following the break.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that UW-Madison’s chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey Thursday that found nearly half of respondents weren’t confident campus can re-open safely. Almost 60% said all instruction should be offered online only.

As of Saturday, the state Department of Health Services had confirmed 31,055 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic reached the state in March, an increase of 738 cases from Friday. The death toll stood at 796 as of Saturday, unchanged from Friday. The percentage of positive tests on Saturday was 10.8%, by far the highest percentage of any of the last 14 days.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s totals because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

WI State Patrol arrest Oshkosh man for 8th OWI

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Zahn
The Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post arrested an Oshkosh man for his 8th offense of operating while under the influence.

WSAW

Mosinee keeps full schedule of events on for 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
With the exception of Mercer in Iron County, Mosinee is about the only city in north-central Wisconsin that kept a full schedule of events celebrating Independence Day on the calendar. The festival is put on by the Mosinee Chamber of Commerce.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Today: Hot and muggy with heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

Latest News

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Tourists flock to Minocqua for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Coronavirus is taking a fast and unprecedented toll on our economy. And it’s something that may take until the year 2028 to rebound from. It’s left many Americans in a difficult situation.

News

New group puts central Wisconsin business’ COVID-19 protocols all in one place

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
A new resource in central Wisconsin is connecting businesses taking on COVID-19 recommendations with people who want to see businesses take those precautions.

News

Wood County communities honor vets with banners

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Three communities honor their veterans with banners throughout town.

News

Tracing COVID-19 in Abbotsford, a rural city split between two counties

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
A small city of just over 2,000 straddling two counties where COVID-19 activity is listed as high according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Abbotsford is grappling with COVID-19 as it emerges as one of the hot spots in central Wisconsin: a diverse community split between two public health jurisdictions.