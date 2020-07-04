Tourists flock to Minocqua for 4th of July weekend

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Minocqua is open for business with the popular Northwoods tourism community anticipating a large turnout for their 4th of July weekend celebration.

“We weren’t anticipating to have this rebound quite like we’re seeing right now,” said Krystal Westfahl, executive director of the Let’s Visit Minocqua Visitor’s Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. “The tourism industry, as a whole, was hit the hardest and the fastest [by COVID-19]. Our industry is so based on tourism. It is the main industry we have here.”

Westfahl says the businesses that make up the community rely on busy summer months, Kristen Smith, manager of Kilwins, calling the 4th of July week their busiest of the year.

“We are very happy to see everyone back,” Smith said, indicating that while happy to be open, the business is still taking COVID-19 precautions to make everyone feel safe. “We’ve introduced curb-side delivery. When it gets really busy, we limit the number of people in the store. Kind of work with everyone to make people feel comfortable.”

It’s the same story just a few shops down at Minocqua Popcorn Puffs.

“We’re very lucky that we have the set up of our store, it’s easy to distance from the customers. We always have the counter between us and them,” said manager Maggie Laurence, who stressed the importance of visitors to the Northwoods. “Tourism has always been an integral part of Minocqua and the Northwoods for both the economy but the culture as well.”

While businesses take precautions within their shops, officials are taking precautions when it comes to other July 4 traditions.

The annual 4th of July Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, there will be a more extensive vintage military flyover at 4:00, visible along Highway 51 up to Arbor Vitae. There will also be a water ski show and the annual firework display in the dark.

“There’s going to be some social distancing requirements, that we’re asking folks to take care and make sure that they’re taking care of their neighbors and friends, just like we are,” said Westfahl, who offered up several suggestions for attendees to watch the display. “We put a lot of thought into the firework show. What we’ve got going for us; if you can see the blue water tower in Minocqua, you’re going to see the show. You can be downtown Minocqua, not even near the water and you’ll see the entire show. There’s an opportunity for people to be really spread out, up and down Highway 51, Torpy Park, you can be in a boat on either side of the water tower.”

Westfahl adding the hope is that everyone can have fun while being responsible.

“The best advice we can give, everybody is personably responsible to make sure we’re all trying to take care of one another.”

