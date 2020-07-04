Advertisement

Pittsville FFA Alumni puts safety first and will host drive-thru dairy breakfast

FILE - In this May 14, 2008 file photo, cartons of eggs are displayed for sale in the Union Square green market in New York. The latest U.S. research on eggs won&amp;rsquo;t go over easy for those can&amp;rsquo;t eat breakfast without them.<br />Study participants who ate about 1 &amp;frac12; eggs daily had a slightly higher risk of heart disease than those who ate no eggs. The study showed the more eggs, the greater the risk. The chances of dying early were also elevated. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (KY3)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PITTSVILLE, Wis (WEAU) - On July 4th, the Pittsville FFA Alumni will move their dairy breakfast to a drive-thru format to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The breakfast will be at Hay Creek Companies from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m. The menu features regular pancakes, potato pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and ham, cheese curds, and milk.

FFA Alumni Vice President Ashleigh said, “The alumni are beyond excited to be able to host our 38th annual breakfast. Our mission is to support the leaders of tomorrow. The breakfast is our largest fundraiser of the year. Thanks to Hay Creek Companies opening their doors, we will be able to hold true to our mission and be able to support our area youth. We couldn’t do it without the support of the community, especially the Tom and Janeen and the Hay Creek team.”

