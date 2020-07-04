Percent positive jumps with 738 new COVID-19 cases reported: DHS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With 738 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday accompanied by 6,084 negative test results, the percent positive of those tested increased from 5.7% Friday to 10.8% Saturday.

In Wisconsin, 31,055 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 579,637 negative test results being recorded.

Currently, there are 5,763 active cases, that’s 19% of the state’s confirmed cases. 79% of the cases, 24,491, have recovered from the virus at this time.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, that number remaining at 796. '

Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity currently sits at 19,014 with 80 labs conducting testing and 27 planning to do so.

There are 19 new hospitalizations, with 235 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital right now, 67 in the ICU. 129 inpatients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Marathon County has surpassed 200 cases, with 201 being reported in the county, the most in central Wisconsin. Portage County currently shows 181 confirmed cases on the DHS website, with Waupaca County at 128 confirmed cases and Shawano County showing 83 confirmed cases.

