Advertisement

Percent positive jumps with 738 new COVID-19 cases reported: DHS

WSAW state COVID-19 map for July 4.
WSAW state COVID-19 map for July 4.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With 738 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday accompanied by 6,084 negative test results, the percent positive of those tested increased from 5.7% Friday to 10.8% Saturday.

In Wisconsin, 31,055 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 579,637 negative test results being recorded.

Currently, there are 5,763 active cases, that’s 19% of the state’s confirmed cases. 79% of the cases, 24,491, have recovered from the virus at this time.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, that number remaining at 796. '

Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity currently sits at 19,014 with 80 labs conducting testing and 27 planning to do so.

There are 19 new hospitalizations, with 235 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital right now, 67 in the ICU. 129 inpatients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Marathon County has surpassed 200 cases, with 201 being reported in the county, the most in central Wisconsin. Portage County currently shows 181 confirmed cases on the DHS website, with Waupaca County at 128 confirmed cases and Shawano County showing 83 confirmed cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Today: Hot and muggy with heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Tourists flock to Minocqua for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago

Local

Tourists flock to Minocqua for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Minocqua is open for business with the popular Northwoods tourism community anticipating a large turnout for their 4th of July weekend celebration.

Latest News

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Coronavirus is taking a fast and unprecedented toll on our economy. And it’s something that may take until the year 2028 to rebound from. It’s left many Americans in a difficult situation.

News

New group puts central Wisconsin business’ COVID-19 protocols all in one place

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
A new resource in central Wisconsin is connecting businesses taking on COVID-19 recommendations with people who want to see businesses take those precautions.

News

Wood County communities honor vets with banners

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Three communities honor their veterans with banners throughout town.

News

Tracing COVID-19 in Abbotsford, a rural city split between two counties

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
A small city of just over 2,000 straddling two counties where COVID-19 activity is listed as high according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Abbotsford is grappling with COVID-19 as it emerges as one of the hot spots in central Wisconsin: a diverse community split between two public health jurisdictions.

News

Abbotsford, straddling 2 counties, emerges as COVID-19 hot spot

Updated: 20 hours ago
Abbotsford, straddling 2 counties, emerges as COVID-19 hot spot

News

Communities honor veterans with photo banners

Updated: 20 hours ago
Communities honor veterans with photo banners