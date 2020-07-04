Marathon County employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday July 3, Marathon County received notification that an employee who works in the Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Marathon County Health Department indicates that the employee has not been in the office since Friday, June 26.

The employee had contacted their supervisor during the ensuing weekend and reported experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Upon receiving the positive test result, the employee again promptly contacted their supervisor and the Health Department.

The Health Department investigation did not identify any close contacts between the employee and any member of the public visiting the courthouse.

“Like other employers in our area, Marathon County Government has put policies and practices in place to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19 and protect our employees and the public. I applaud our employee for promptly contacting their supervisor, reporting that they were experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus, and staying home,” explained Lance Leonhard, Marathon County Administrator. “Immediately, upon learning of the positive test, our team began executing our cleaning and disinfecting protocols, which are based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Out of an abundance of caution, we also deployed the use of our recently acquired ultra violet light disinfection equipment to thoroughly clean the employee’s work areas.” Leonhard added.

“Each day we receive new cases of COVID and it is clear that the disease is spreading quickly in our community. To minimize the risk of exposure, we should all remain vigilant in our prevention efforts. Remember to maintain social distancing, practice strong hand and cough hygiene, and wear face coverings when in public.” stated Judy Burrows, Marathon County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.