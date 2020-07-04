Advertisement

Marathon County employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Marathon County employee has tested positive for COVID-19
A Marathon County employee has tested positive for COVID-19(MGN)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday July 3, Marathon County received notification that an employee who works in the Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Marathon County Health Department indicates that the employee has not been in the office since Friday, June 26.

The employee had contacted their supervisor during the ensuing weekend and reported experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Upon receiving the positive test result, the employee again promptly contacted their supervisor and the Health Department.

The Health Department investigation did not identify any close contacts between the employee and any member of the public visiting the courthouse.

“Like other employers in our area, Marathon County Government has put policies and practices in place to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19 and protect our employees and the public. I applaud our employee for promptly contacting their supervisor, reporting that they were experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus, and staying home,” explained Lance Leonhard, Marathon County Administrator. “Immediately, upon learning of the positive test, our team began executing our cleaning and disinfecting protocols, which are based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Out of an abundance of caution, we also deployed the use of our recently acquired ultra violet light disinfection equipment to thoroughly clean the employee’s work areas.” Leonhard added.

“Each day we receive new cases of COVID and it is clear that the disease is spreading quickly in our community. To minimize the risk of exposure, we should all remain vigilant in our prevention efforts. Remember to maintain social distancing, practice strong hand and cough hygiene, and wear face coverings when in public.” stated Judy Burrows, Marathon County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat & humid conditions continue, risk of storms

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
More above-average temperatures are on the way for the week ahead, along with muggy conditions, and risks of showers or storms.

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

One killed in Oneida County motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lone Pine Road in the Town of Sugar Camp.

News

Busy weekend for tourism

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Busy weekend for boat rentals

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Mosinee keeps full 4th of July celebration schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.

Local

15-year-old girl dead after incident on Lake DuBay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
A 15-year-old girl is dead after falling off a personal watercraft on Lake DuBay on Friday.

News

WI State Patrol arrest Oshkosh man for 8th OWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Zahn
The Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post arrested an Oshkosh man for his 8th offense of operating while under the influence.