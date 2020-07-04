Advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 14 minutes ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

At Rushmore, Trump to say protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Tourists flock to Minocqua for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Coronavirus is taking a fast and unprecedented toll on our economy. And it’s something that may take until the year 2028 to rebound from. It’s left many Americans in a difficult situation.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday: Hot and muggy with heat index values 92° to 97°

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

News

New group puts central Wisconsin business’ COVID-19 protocols all in one place

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
A new resource in central Wisconsin is connecting businesses taking on COVID-19 recommendations with people who want to see businesses take those precautions.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

News

Wood County communities honor vets with banners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Three communities honor their veterans with banners throughout town.