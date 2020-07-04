Advertisement

HHA USA Veterans Archery Tour in Waupaca supports Old Glory Honor Flight

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fourth of July weekend brings to mind cookouts and fireworks. Despite the pandemic, some have found a unique way to celebrate the holiday weekend while raising money for veterans groups.

The Chain O’ Lakes Conservation Club is welcoming hundreds of archers to its 3D range in Waupaca this holiday weekend as part of the HHA USA Veterans Archery Shoot Tour.

“This is two to three times the size of anything we’ve ever done, so we’re super excited to be here and get our name out in front of a lot of archery folks,” said Chris Hamm, president of HHA USA.

Hamm is Vice President of Operations at HHA Sports, an archery manufacturing business. Last year he created HHA USA, a nonprofit that supports veterans through archery.

“Just a blessing to be able to use my talents and successes to give back to somebody else,” said Hamm.

Part of what HHA USA raises every year is given to veterans groups that help with PTSD, the rest is given to local honor flights. In the case of the Waupaca event, the Old Glory Honor Flight.

“For Chris to contact us, to offer his services to raise money for Old Glory honor Flight, we were just beyond thrilled,” said Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director Diane MacDonald.

“I think it’s very cool,” said Craig Bailey, president of the conservation club. “We had a bunch of people come in early this morning and said the only reason they came was because it was for the honor flight.”

Bailey is a Vietnam veteran himself and has experienced an honor flight firsthand.

“It’s a fine way to give back to the veterans, and it’s a good day all around,” said Bailey.

Bailey was happy to offer the range for the tour, and it’s coming at a time when Old Glory organizers can use the funding boost.

“Like most nonprofits we’ve had a bit of a trouble lately with COVID-19,” said MacDonald. “This is a very safe place to come out outdoors, you can socially distance, as well as supporting a great cause.”

The tour’s stop in Waupaca will run through Sunday and includes raffle prizes as well. People can show up and register any day.

“Just a major blessing to have great people and like-minded people that like to shoot bows and arrows and love our veterans,” said Hamm.

HHA USA’s archery shoot tour will continue in other areas of the state. To learn more about the organization or its events, visit the HHA USA website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Tourists flock to Minocqua for 4th of July weekend

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Managing money during difficult economic times

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Coronavirus is taking a fast and unprecedented toll on our economy. And it’s something that may take until the year 2028 to rebound from. It’s left many Americans in a difficult situation.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday: Hot and muggy with heat index values 92° to 97°

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

News

New group puts central Wisconsin business’ COVID-19 protocols all in one place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
A new resource in central Wisconsin is connecting businesses taking on COVID-19 recommendations with people who want to see businesses take those precautions.

Latest News

News

Wood County communities honor vets with banners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Three communities honor their veterans with banners throughout town.

News

Tracing COVID-19 in Abbotsford, a rural city split between two counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
A small city of just over 2,000 straddling two counties where COVID-19 activity is listed as high according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Abbotsford is grappling with COVID-19 as it emerges as one of the hot spots in central Wisconsin: a diverse community split between two public health jurisdictions.

News

Abbotsford, straddling 2 counties, emerges as COVID-19 hot spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Abbotsford, straddling 2 counties, emerges as COVID-19 hot spot

News

Communities honor veterans with photo banners

Updated: 3 hours ago
Communities honor veterans with photo banners

News

3 staff members at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Three staff members at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Auburndale Music Fest attendees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wood County Health Department is confirming multiple individuals who attended the Auburndale Music Festival held on June 27 and 28 have tested positive for COVID-19.